Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) EVP James D. Allison Sells 2,500 Shares

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) EVP James D. Allison sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NSP stock opened at $111.66 on Wednesday. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.94 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Insperity by 294.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

