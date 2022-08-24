Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Director Peter Starrett Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,953.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Starrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Peter Starrett acquired 1,200 shares of Boot Barn stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average is $82.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 408.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 72.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOOT. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.90.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

