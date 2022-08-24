Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Director Peter Starrett Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,953.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Peter Starrett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 27th, Peter Starrett acquired 1,200 shares of Boot Barn stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00.
Boot Barn Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average is $82.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOOT. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.90.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
