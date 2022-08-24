Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) EVP Roberto Walker Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) EVP Roberto Walker sold 9,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roberto Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Roberto Walker sold 12,975 shares of Principal Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $1,012,569.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.52. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,012,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,409,000 after acquiring an additional 80,219 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 455,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

