Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Director Jonas Prising Buys 10,000 Shares

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Kohl’s stock opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average is $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.62. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $64.38.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 172.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 187.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kohl’s to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen cut Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.