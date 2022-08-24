Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Insider Jeffrey Dierks Sells 28,971 Shares

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 28,971 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,361,637.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 0.33. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $57.13.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRMY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

