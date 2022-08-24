Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel Sells 11,418 Shares

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAYGet Rating) EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $722,416.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CDAY opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $130.37.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 774,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,873 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth $7,878,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 57.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 31.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

