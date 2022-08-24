Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel Sells 11,418 Shares

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $722,416.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CDAY opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $130.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

About Ceridian HCM

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 774,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,873 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth $7,878,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 57.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 31.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

