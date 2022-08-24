14,809 Shares in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 370,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares in the last quarter.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

AIMC stock opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.07. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $498.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.71 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.