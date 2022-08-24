Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 389.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,835 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Bilibili by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Bilibili by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 227,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 142,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Bilibili Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ BILI opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 34.71% and a negative net margin of 39.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Profile

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.