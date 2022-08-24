GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 16,669 CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CS Disco by 99.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of CS Disco by 28.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LAW. Cowen lowered shares of CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CS Disco to $33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered shares of CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

CS Disco Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 48,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $1,439,912.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,065,658.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,671.

Shares of NYSE:LAW opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02. CS Disco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $69.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CS Disco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

