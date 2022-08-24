Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 245 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enstar Group LTD bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,740,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,261,000. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 391,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 113,813 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,818,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 35,538 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.45.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.