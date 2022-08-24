Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,264,358 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $170,485,000 after acquiring an additional 19,874 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Iyo Bank Ltd. grew its stake in NIKE by 14.4% during the first quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 59,578 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 41.1% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in NIKE by 28.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

NYSE:NKE opened at $110.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.39 and a 200 day moving average of $120.67. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

