Calvin Rice Acquires 2,700 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) CFO Calvin Rice acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.08 per share, for a total transaction of $19,116.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,612.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Spok Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Spok stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.40. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $11.46.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 17.73%.

Spok Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spok

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -99.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the second quarter valued at $441,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after buying an additional 20,592 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 14.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 46.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 428,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 134,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 59.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

Featured Articles

