Cowen Lowers Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Price Target to $2.00

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Cowen to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.61.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Bright Health Group Price Performance

NYSE BHG opened at $1.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.43. Bright Health Group has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $10.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 117.73% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bright Health Group will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 601.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.