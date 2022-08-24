Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wedbush to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BBWI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.05.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.4 %

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $36.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.07. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,815,000 after buying an additional 412,656 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after purchasing an additional 484,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,966,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,713,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 114.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,700 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

