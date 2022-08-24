Northland Securities Increases Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $40.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Northland Securities to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BE. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.36.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $24.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 3.19. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $37.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $430,353.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 338,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,156,944.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $430,353.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 338,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $53,048.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,238.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,049 shares of company stock valued at $940,009. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $68,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

