Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) PT Lowered to $40.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barrington Research to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.07% from the stock’s previous close.
CCRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.
Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $24.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $943.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01.
About Cross Country Healthcare
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.
