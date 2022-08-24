Evercore ISI Increases Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $40.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Evercore ISI to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.05.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BBWI opened at $36.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.07. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 167.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 117,325 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

