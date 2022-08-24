Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Evercore ISI

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $165.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

Bill.com Stock Performance

BILL stock opened at $163.90 on Monday. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 2.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $820,681.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,177,072.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,847 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $820,681.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,177,072.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,306 shares of company stock valued at $11,948,312. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Featured Articles

