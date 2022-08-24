Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) PT Raised to $19.00 at Citigroup

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DOC. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.73.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $17.28 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Physicians Realty Trust

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,071,388.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,330 shares of company stock worth $617,560 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.