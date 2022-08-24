Piper Sandler Cuts Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target to $6.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 11.50 and a quick ratio of 11.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.76% and a negative net margin of 147.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $104,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,355.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,195,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,386,000 after buying an additional 3,103,297 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

