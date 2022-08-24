Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Vista Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VGZ opened at $0.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $71.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

