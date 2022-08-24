The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives $17.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on GT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

NASDAQ GT opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

