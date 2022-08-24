W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Receives $518.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $518.57.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWW. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $576.74 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $588.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.