International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Receives $35.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IGT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 23,827 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 38,349 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 1,794.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 353,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after buying an additional 335,175 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $21,655,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in International Game Technology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,145,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,105,000 after buying an additional 77,566 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Stock Up 3.1 %

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.83. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.90%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

