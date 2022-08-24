Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives $39.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.57.

HIW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 40,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIW opened at $32.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

