SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives $2,407.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,407.50.

SGSOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 3,100 to CHF 2,700 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,290 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,350 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Get SGS alerts:

SGS Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24. SGS has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $33.82.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.