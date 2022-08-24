Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives $80.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OEZVY shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays raised shares of Verbund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Societe Generale raised shares of Verbund from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. HSBC raised shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Verbund Stock Performance

Shares of OEZVY opened at $22.27 on Friday. Verbund has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

