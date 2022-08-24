Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives $38.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.80.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.1 %

ALSN opened at $37.43 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 66.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

