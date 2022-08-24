StockNews.com Upgrades Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) to “Buy”

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products Price Performance

DORM opened at $99.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.96. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 71.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.