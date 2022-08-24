Analysts Set Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Target Price at $8.85

Shares of Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cybin in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cybin

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBN. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cybin in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cybin in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Cybin in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cybin in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cybin by 370.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58,771 shares during the period. 9.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cybin Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CYBN stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. Cybin has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.88.

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Cybin will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cybin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation.

