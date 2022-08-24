Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives $123.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.22.
Several research firms have weighed in on ALLE. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.
In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $608,876.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $608,876.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:ALLE opened at $101.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.87. Allegion has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $148.70.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.68 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. Allegion’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.
