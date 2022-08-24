Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $87.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 5.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,099,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,466,000 after purchasing an additional 352,436 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,499,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,489 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Amdocs by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,536,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,353,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,361,000 after acquiring an additional 101,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Amdocs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,811,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

