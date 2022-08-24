Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.56 on Monday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $175.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 944,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after buying an additional 107,991 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 571.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 151,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 128,685 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 170,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

