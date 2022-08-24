Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.
Lincoln Educational Services Trading Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.56 on Monday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $175.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Chipotle is Cooking Up Another Run at $2,000
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.