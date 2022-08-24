Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Up 4.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.6% during trading on Monday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $94.54 and last traded at $94.18. 90,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,743,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.07.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQM. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $2,908,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,523.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 369,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,600,000 after purchasing an additional 355,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

