Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $14.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Krispy Kreme traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 29249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DNUT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. HSBC cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Insider Activity at Krispy Kreme

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,744,596.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Trading Up 2.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the first quarter worth about $330,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 2,127.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 204,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 195,309 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter worth $2,497,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -404.33.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Krispy Kreme’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Krispy Kreme

(Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Featured Stories

