Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $14.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Krispy Kreme traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 29249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DNUT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. HSBC cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.57.
Insider Activity at Krispy Kreme
In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,744,596.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -404.33.
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Krispy Kreme’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
About Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
