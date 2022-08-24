Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price Down 8.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) dropped 8.7% during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $4.00. The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 116,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,375,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 1,862.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550,895 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 67.4% during the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 8,369,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 664.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,330,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 193,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $640.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 42.53% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The company had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blend Labs

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

