Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RIGL. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $297.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.19.

In other Rigel Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez bought 1,000,000 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,391,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,325.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,421,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,132,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 104,096 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,921,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 61,287 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,409,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 77,225 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,984,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,400 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

