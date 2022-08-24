NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
NTES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.
NetEase Stock Up 2.1 %
NTES opened at $87.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day moving average is $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.42.
Institutional Trading of NetEase
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $970,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 193,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NetEase
NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.
