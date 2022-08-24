NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

NTES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

NetEase Stock Up 2.1 %

NTES opened at $87.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day moving average is $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Trading of NetEase

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 18.59%. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $970,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 193,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

