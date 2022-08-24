Barrington Research Weighs in on Paramount Global’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Paramount Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 18th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PARA. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Paramount Global to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Paramount Global to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.56.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,561,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

