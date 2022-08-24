Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Porsche Automobil Holding SE’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:POAHY)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Porsche Automobil in a report issued on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois anticipates that the company will earn $1.79 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Porsche Automobil’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Porsche Automobil’s FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.
Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.
