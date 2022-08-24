BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.84 Per Share

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for BOC Hong Kong in a report issued on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wong now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.58. The consensus estimate for BOC Hong Kong’s current full-year earnings is $6.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BOC Hong Kong’s FY2023 earnings at $9.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.32 EPS.

BHKLY opened at $68.45 on Monday. BOC Hong Kong has a 1-year low of $57.47 and a 1-year high of $84.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th were paid a $1.721 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

