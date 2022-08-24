Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research report issued on Thursday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Graphic Packaging’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPK. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BNP Paribas raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.46.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GPK stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $23.71.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Stories

