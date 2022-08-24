Glanbia plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.91 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Glanbia in a report issued on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will earn $4.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.69. The consensus estimate for Glanbia’s current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glanbia’s FY2023 earnings at $5.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.43 EPS.
Shares of GLAPY opened at $54.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.90. Glanbia has a 12-month low of $53.37 and a 12-month high of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.
