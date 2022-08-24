bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($4.36) Per Share

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($4.36) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.16). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($4.75) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLUE. Barclays upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

bluebird bio Price Performance

BLUE opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. bluebird bio has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.29.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,141.34% and a negative return on equity of 130.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $95,723.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,905.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jason Cole sold 7,448 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,696.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $95,723.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,905.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,558 shares of company stock worth $225,157. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 345.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

