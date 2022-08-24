Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 18th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Institutional Trading of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WRE stock opened at $20.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.60 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 435.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Stories

