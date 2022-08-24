FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) Cut by Analyst

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hut 8 Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Hut 8 Mining from C$24.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Hut 8 Mining Trading Up 2.5 %

Insider Activity at Hut 8 Mining

TSE:HUT opened at C$2.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$552.11 million and a PE ratio of -11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.65 and a 52-week high of C$20.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.58.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Alexander Zaluski sold 46,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total value of C$91,488.69.

About Hut 8 Mining

(Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.