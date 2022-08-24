FY2022 EPS Estimates for Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Cut by Analyst

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baytex Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Baytex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Baytex Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BTE. Scotiabank upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on Baytex Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday. Standpoint Research reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.57 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.23.

Baytex Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

BTE stock opened at C$6.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.23. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.16.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$854.17 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baytex Energy

In other Baytex Energy news, Director Mark Bly bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 421,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,356,430.96. In related news, Senior Officer Rodney Gray purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.69 per share, with a total value of C$113,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 934,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,309,926.44. Also, Director Mark Bly purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 421,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,356,430.96.

About Baytex Energy

(Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.