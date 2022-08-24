FY2022 Earnings Forecast for 70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) Issued By Edison Inv. Res

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Analysts at Edison Inv. Res decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 18th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a report on Saturday, July 30th.

70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance

70489 has a 1-year low of C$18.00 and a 1-year high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$434.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$525.14 million.

70489 (PAA.TO) Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is a boost from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

