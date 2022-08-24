FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Archaea Energy Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LFG)

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Archaea Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Archaea Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Archaea Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.73). Archaea Energy had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

NYSE:LFG opened at $19.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. Archaea Energy has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $23.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $273,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,366,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,674,000 after buying an additional 3,593,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,101,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,806,000 after buying an additional 4,034,040 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,803,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,085,000 after buying an additional 2,464,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 3,990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,965,000 after buying an additional 441,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

