Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hang Seng Bank in a report issued on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wong now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Hang Seng Bank’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hang Seng Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.
Hang Seng Bank Stock Down 1.1 %
OTCMKTS:HSNGY opened at $15.85 on Monday. Hang Seng Bank has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01.
Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend
Hang Seng Bank Company Profile
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.
See Also
