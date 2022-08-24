Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hang Seng Bank in a report issued on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wong now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Hang Seng Bank’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hang Seng Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:HSNGY opened at $15.85 on Monday. Hang Seng Bank has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01.

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 3.03%.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

